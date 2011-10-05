Apple’s Official Announcement On The Death Of Steve Jobs

Apple has confirmed that Steve Jobs died today. His death came exactly six weeks after he resigned as CEO of Apple. The company did not specify a cause of death, but Jobs was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2004 and underwent a liver transpant in 2009. He took a medical leave of absence beginning in January. In August, he announced he was stepping down altogether. A statement from Jobs’ family said he “died peacefully surrounded by his family.” He was 56.
Oct. 5, 2011 23:55 UTC
Apple Media Advisory
CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Apple CEO Tim Cook today sent the following email to all Apple employees:
Team,
I have some very sad news to share with all of you. Steve passed away earlier today.
Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple.
We are planning a celebration of Steve’s extraordinary life for Apple employees that will take place soon. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories and condolences in the interim, you can simply email rememberingsteve@apple.com.
No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much.
Tim
Statement by Steve Jobs’ Family
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steve Jobs’ family today made the following statement regarding his death:
Steve died peacefully today surrounded by his family.
In his public life, Steve was known as a visionary; in his private life, he cherished his family. We are thankful to the many people who have shared their wishes and prayers during the last year of Steve’s illness; a website will be provided for those who wish to offer tributes and memories.
We are grateful for the support and kindness of those who share our feelings for Steve. We know many of you will mourn with us, and we ask that you respect our privacy during our time of grief.
Statement by Apple’s Board of Directors
CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– We are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Jobs passed away today.
Steve’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of countless innovations that enrich and improve all of our lives. The world is immeasurably better because of Steve.
His greatest love was for his wife, Laurene, and his family. Our hearts go out to them and to all who were touched by his extraordinary gifts.