Steve Jobs Dead At 56

Steve Jobs Dies. Apple has confirmed that Steve Jobs died today. His death came exactly six weeks after he resigned as CEO of Apple. The company did not specify a cause of death, but Jobs was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2004 and underwent a liver transpant in 2009. He took a medical leave of absence beginning in January. In August, he announced he was stepping down altogether. A statement from Jobs’ family said he “died peacefully surrounded by his family.” He was 56. –EBB

— Updated 8:00 pm EST Microsoft Brings Television to Xbox. After teasing the broadcast of TV on Xbox at E3 June, today Microsoft announced they have 40 partners for when the service begins this holiday season, including BBC, Bravo, Comcast, HBO, Verizon, and Syfy, and international partners Telefónica, Rogers On Demand, Televisa , ZDF, and MediaSet–joining current deals with Canal+ and BSkyB. These partners will utilize existing digital services, such as HBO Go and Comcast Xfinity TV. Xbox Live already offers Hulu+, Netflix, ESPN, and Zune video on-demand. What remains to be seen is how much of this content will only be available to Comcast and Verizon FiOS subscribers. –KO –Updated 3:10 p.m. EST Hulu Wants Arrested Development. Hulu is reportedly interested in buying up exclusive rights to show the upcoming mini-series of Arrested Development. Showtime and Netflix were earlier said to be in discussions, and this prompted Hulu to contact Mitch Hurwitz, the guy behind the original series and its planned pre-movie refresh. All this interest is certain to improve chances that Hurwitz and Ron Howard produce the goods. –KE –Updated 10:30 a.m. EST

On the day of the iPhone 4S launch, Samsung releases a teaser video of its Nexus Prime. Samsung Wants To Block iPhone 4S In France, Italy. The patent war between Apple and Samsung rages on. Hours after Apple unveiled its newest iPhone, Samsung has said it will block the device from being sold in France and Italy. The company intends to file injunctions in Parisian and Milanese courts, citing patent infringement of wireless telecommunication technology. Hours after the iPhone 4S announcement, Samsung released a teaser video introducing its AMOLED Nexus Prime phone, expected to run on Google’s Ice Cream Sandwich Android software. —NS Wikipedia Shuts Down Italian Site. In protest of an imminent new law, Wikipedia has suspended its Italian site, redirecting visitors to a petition that opposes it. The law, “DDL Itercettazioni,” or, Wiretapping Act, is being debated in Italian parliament. If enforced, it would allow anyone to petition to remove content they found offensive from any website. The site would then have 48 hours to make a correction as the petition requested, without evaluation by any third party, the Wikipedia petition explains. —NS India’s $50 Tablet Rolls Out Today. The government-backed project that has been developing an affordable, Indian-made tablet for the subcontinent for 2 years now, has finally wrapped up, and the product is set to to be released today. The Indian network NDTV snapped the first pictures of the 7-inch tablet, called “Akash.” It has 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi access, 32GB memory and runs Android 2.2, TheNextWeb reports. Updated 6:45 a.m. EST Yesterday’s Fast Feed: Tim Cook Reveals iPhone 4S, iOS 5, New iPods And More, GM Partners With Relay Rides, Astronauts Need Apply At NASA, and more.