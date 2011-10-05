Siri-ously DARPA

Don’t let her dulcet voice and easygoing, eager-to-please manner fool you. Behind Siri, the voice-controlled personal assistant app destined to power Apple’s iPhone 4S, lies the heart of a hardened combat veteran. That’s because the technology was spun out of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s high-tech research and development arm.

While Siri was developed as cognitive software with artificial intelligence baked into its code–designed to learn from experience and respond to ever-changing threats on the battle field–iPhone users will find more prosaic uses for it as a hands-free replacement for the touch screen. It’ll even decipher drunken slurs, so you can order your phone to order a pizza for delivery, text a friend, read email back to you, turn on music, search for the nearest Starbucks bathroom, and who knows: Maybe your phone will get so smart it will know what you want before you ask. Once there was Ask Jeeves. Now there’s the ever mobile Siri.

For now it can only respond to simple commands, but the technology underlying it is anything but. The problem with most speech recognition technology has been that it has a hell of a time with all-too human variations in speech–accents, dialects, intonation, enunciation, and slang. Tell it you want to hide under “a rock” and it might tell you about “Iraq.” Like the dream of the paperless office, which the advent of the personal computer was supposed to herald, speech recognition often makes more work than it saves. Siri promises to change all that, and you should thank the wizards at DARPA. While they didn’t create the technology, they incubated it.

I visited the agency in August to interview DARPA director Regina Dugan and heard a common expression tossed around its hallways. For a project to be worthy it has to be “DARPA hard.” It describes an agency that’s unafraid of thinking big and sometimes failing spectacularly. Over the last half century, DARPA technology has led to predator drones, night vision goggles, GPS, and even the Internet. It’s invested heavily in telesurgery, exoskeletons that function like wearable robots, landmine detection (including one technique that relies on honeybees), a flying car, handheld speech translation, and biosensors, as well the usual deadly array of guns, bombs, stealth planes and missiles. One intriguing DARPA-funded invention in development seems right out of a James Bond movie: a miniature robot that flies like a hummingbird and is equipped with a built-in camera capable of transmitting live video.