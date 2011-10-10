Even If Taxes On Charitable Gifts Increase, Don’t Expect Philanthropy To Wither Away

Lately there has been a great deal of talk in Washington about levying more and higher taxes on the rich–including new or increased taxes on charitable gifts and assets.

That possibility has been greeted as sour lemons by many. It’s certainly possible to imagine, in the abstract, a tax that would have a dampening effect on philanthropy. But, as surprising as it might be to hear from someone who is in the business of helping philanthropists achieve their charitable giving goals–and given that some of the most active supporters of increased net taxation on upper income individuals are among the nation’s wealthiest individuals and families–I don’t think a nightmare scenario will unfold, even if new taxes are levied.

I do believe that significant changes in the U.S. tax structure are inevitable. Philanthropists will feel the pinch. But all evidence suggests they will continue their giving activities as a means not only of doing good but of taking and maintaining control over all of their money and assets, i.e., rather than merely allowing government to distribute portions of their wealth through the tax and legislative structures, leaving personal control only over their after-tax wealth and resources.

Measurable trends among small and midsize private foundations support the idea that America’s philanthropists are unswervingly committed to charitable giving–both current and deferred–and significantly to grant-making from private foundations, even under the most adverse economic circumstances, including when their own assets are diminished. In fact, charitable distributions from foundations with assets ranging from $250,000 to $50 million have increased during the current recession by 15% in 2009 and 9% in 2010–this even as large institutional foundations retrenched.

It can be misleading to attempt to pigeonhole American philanthropists with a single catchphrase. There is no “one size fits all” profile. Nevertheless, a growing number of individuals and families who establish private foundations may be fairly characterized as “entrepreneurial.” They tend to be first-generation multimillionaires who have done well in business by being singularly focused on a specific product or service or an innovative approach to products and services in the marketplace. Now they want to apply that same talent to philanthropy, with the goal of making a difference in a field they have targeted. This is the group of philanthropists that falls into the small and midsize private foundation category.

So, to cite just a few examples: If you want to help tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri, advocate for the orphaned children of Korean mothers, support leading-edge experiments in cancer research, develop mobile applications to help autistic children communicate, provide loans to rebuild rural churches, or pool funds to finance documentary films focused on social change, private foundations are the way to go.