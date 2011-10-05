Why Didn’t Apple’s iPhone 4S Announcement Include Anything About Environmental Impact?

As anyone who read the news in English yesterday is probably already aware, Apple revealed its latest, the iPhone 4S. And while the company’s press releases touted the “beautifully thin glass and stainless steel design” and the “blazing fast performance and stunning graphics,” of the phone, Apple neglected to touch on a hot button topic in today’s electronics industry: environmental performance.

Apple has ranked poorly on Greenpeace’s Guide To Greener Electronics in the past. In the latest iteration of the guide, which grades electronics companies on policies related to toxic chemicals, recycling, and climate change, Apple was criticized, in particular, for providing its investors and customers with minimal details about things like its toxic chemical phase-out plan and supply chain and chemical management.

That’s not to say that Apple isn’t doing anything to demonstrate environmental leadership in the industry. In 2009, the company eliminated toxic chemicals like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and brominated flame retardant (BFR) from its laptops, and it unveiled the Apple and the Environment website, which provides some granular information about their products’ carbon footprint, manufacture, transportation, energy efficiency, and more.

So why, you may wonder, should Apple have included any “green” information in the iPhone 4S announcement?

The Apple and the Environment website actually features a great deal of information about major Apple products–including the 4S. According to this site, the 4S differs minimally on the environmental front when compared to the iPhone 4, its immediate predecessor. The newer product has a lifetime greenhouse gas emissions rating of 70 kg, while the older iPhone has 55 kg. A small difference, but a difference nonetheless.