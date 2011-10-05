With Siri Interface, Apple’s New iPhone Changes Mobile As We Know It

As expected and announced on Tuesday, the newest iPhone boasts updated iOS software, a better and faster camera, a more powerful processor and gaming capabilities, even an antenna that reportedly competes with 4G. Those are all great, if incremental, upgrades. What will really tempt you to break contract or pay up to $650 for a phone that looks the same as the last one is iPhone’s new “personal assistant,” Siri.

You might have seen Siri before, back when it was a standalone, speech-recognition app with some surprising chops. Apple bought Siri, pulled it behind its Cupertino cloak, and today revealed it as the heart of a new iPhone interface that aims to provide a completely frictionless user experience: you tell your phone to do something, and the phone does it.

That’s a lofty goal, promised many times over by consumer web and electronics players. But not like Apple is promising. Siri, if it works as well as it did during yesterday’s demonstration, and if users can really use it like Apple suggests, will change a lot about how you think of the device you still call a “phone.” It’s becoming the device that has answers for you–from the web, from your own data, and from things that people literally just sent you.

What Siri Can Do



Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing, said Siri was the best feature of the iPhone 4S. “What we really want to do,” Schiler said, “is just talk to our device, and we want to talk to it any way we’d like.” That’s what Siri does.

You don’t have to shout “Wea-ther 1-0-0-2-1,” at Siri to decide on your clothes for the day. You can ask “Do I need a raincoat?,” and Siri responds with something like: “It looks like rain today.” But you could have also asked: “Will it rain in Manhattan,” or “Is the weather going to get worse this afternoon,” or “What’s the weather like today,” or commanded your phone to “Find out the weather,” and Siri would respond with the same information in slightly different contexts. That would be a neat trick in itself, with just the weather, international time, and other examples–answers for which Google can also provide an instant answer.