Sony Brings PlayStation Characters To A Live Action Spot

When a PlayStation teaser video hit YouTube last week, it caused due speculation. Did the video, depicting two soldiers entering a tavern in the woods, herald a new game? Or new hardware?

Now they know: The full ad, debuting online today and shown here, is part of a PlayStation brand campaign, “Long Live Play,” in which Sony celebrates gaming itself by bringing well known game characters to a live action film.

The campaign revolves around a two minute spot that features 25 game characters from Kratos to Sackboy paying homage to an omnipotent being, Michael, who stands in for gamers everywhere. “We have this incredible who’s who, this hall-of-fame list of characters,” says Scott Steinberg, Vice President of Product Marketing at Sony. So, the thinking goes, why not put them to work in the campaign?

For gamers, this was a chance to see some of their favorite characters from the over sixteen years of PlayStation history reimagined for the real world. Produced with a high attention to detail, the spot even features the voice actors from the games to lend authenticity. And though Sony is well represented in the ad, with Nathan Drake from Uncharted and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal, characters from other companies were also present: Ezio from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, Snake from Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series, and even a cameo by Chell from Valve’s Portal series. Jason Elm, the executive creator director at Deutsch, says “We got all of the developers on board. And they helped us, giving us costumes they had, or giving us digital assets we used to create the weapons.”