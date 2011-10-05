Unused Electric Cars As A Giant Battery: Vehicle-To-Grid Charging Is Coming Soon

For years, dreamers have imagined a smart grid where millions of electric cars would act as a giant back-up system, balancing energy supply-and-demand more cheaply and cleanly than today’s “peaker” stations, and offering a solution to renewable power’s intermitency. To skeptics, though, the idea always seemed fanciful–and not just for technology reasons. For one thing, why would anyone want to use their car to help a power company do its job?

Well, slowly, the vehicle to grid (V2G) concept seems to be becoming reality. And, the answer to the question is a good one: in return for their batteries, consumers could earn lots of cold, hard cash.

Last month, NRG Energy, a New Jersey power company, announced that it wanted to commercialize V2G technology developed by Willett Kempton, a professor at the University of Delaware. Kempton, who first proposed V2G in the mid-1990s, has been developing a pilot for three years, where seven cars feed power to the grid and consumers receive monthly payments.

NRG’s service, called eV2g, will consist of two elements: a bidirectional power unit, allowing power to go back and forth between batteries and grid, and an application where users can designate times when they need the car, and times when they are happy for NRG to take a battery over. “It allows the end-user to say ‘I need my car fully-charged at this time, but I can make my car available on the grid at 3 o’clock in the afternoon when prices are high,'” says Denise Wilson, president of NRG’s alternative energy services.

Before you get your hopes up too soon, though, it is likely to be two years before eV2g is offered to consumers. Among the issues NRG still has to decide on: how the customer-company communication will work; whether the application will be in cars, or on a handheld device (or both); and how much users might get paid. Wilson mentions figures of $500 to $1,000 per month–though it is unclear how many batteries would need to be aggregated before companies, like NRG, might start paying out.