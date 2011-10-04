Apple Pie Redux: The Tastiest iPhone 5 Rumors Debunked/Verified

Apple’s new CEO Tim Cook, and senior execs Phil Schiller and Scott Forstall just revealed all we need to know about the iPhone 5 and what was rumored or expected to be a suite of new Apple hardware and software products and tweaks. Some of what we thought was going to happen happened. Some of it, for reasons we’ll understand later, didn’t. Some of what we didn’t know was going to happen also happened. Here’s the summary:

Leaked Parts–True

It seems that the leaked parts we’ve seen, which commenters noted looked more compatible with an upgraded iPhone 4 design than anything radically new, really were for the 4S.

4S Name In Store Inventories–True

We should’ve paid attention to what apparently was genuine Apple “leaky” data. No iPhone 5 info showed up in an Apple-sourced inventory leak, even if partner store systems weren’t so future-aware.

Cases–False