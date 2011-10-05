Advertising Lessons From The “Mad Men” Era

The recent premieres of Pan Am, along with the anticipated fifth season of Mad Men, tell us marketers it may be time to take a five-decade step “back” to the future.

Even though the (recently cancelled) Playboy Club didn’t make the cut, and Pan Am didn’t take off with the critics, Mad Men remains a shining “spot” for the ad industry, and there is a lot to learn from having the 1960’s all across our TV dial.

Beta Guys

While you might assume the collection of nightclub, airplane, and office Lotharios is harkening the return of the suited, controlling, and stoic Alpha Male, the opposite might in fact be the case.

As men now juggle responsibilities at home with those at the office, gay men gain greater popularity on television shows, and the Old Spice guy and Fabio do their best to mock the macho attributes that men once held in highest regard, today’s American guy has come a long way from his Alpha roots.

In fact, recent research published in the journal Science, says that “beta” men are happier, less stressed, and achieve just as much as “alpha” men. So why run the risk of a slap across the face as you ask the wrong gal to get you your midday scotch?