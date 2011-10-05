OccupyWallStreet Organizer’s Ideas For A New “Human Economy”

The Occupy Wall Street movement has drawn plenty of official heat and media light, and they’re gaining momentum nationwide through social media. But the demonstrators’ demands have remained hard to pin down. One organizer says that’s by design: This is more of a brainstorming session than a protest.

Anthropologist David Graeber, who teaches at Goldsmiths College, University of London, is one of the more distinguished minds behind the national street movement to protest Wall Street greed. A longtime, committed anarchist, he traces his involvement back to July 2, when media company AdBusters called a meeting for the original Occupy Wall Street assembly–Graeber kind of hijacked it, peeling off a seed group to sharpen the approach and rapidly spread plans in the short amount of time between the assembly and the September 17 date set by AdBusters (A Saturday, by the way, when Wall Street was mostly vacant). We spoke earlier this summer about his new book, Debt: The First 5000 Years, and his ideas for life after default–all of which speak to the present-day goals of occupiers of streets and public spaces in a growing number of cities around the world.

FAST COMPANY: You started working on this giant world history of debt cycles and crises a few months before the financial crisis in 2008. How did you see it coming?

DAVID GRAEBER: A lot of us kind of knew. Everybody from [liberal economist] Dean Baker to [sociologist] Emmanuel Wallerstein had been saying, well, first goes the dotcom bubble and then the

housing bubble and then finally we’ll have the dollar bubble and that’s it for

the American empire. So far it’s two out of three!

You do a really good job painting the financial crisis as just one in a long, long series–something that tends to happen, in ancient Babylon and early medieval Europe and so forth, when these big military empires get overextended and start printing money to cover their debts. And to get out of it, you say the answer was historically a clean slate, cancelling everybody’s debts–not just bailing out the banks and restructuring sovereign debtors like Greece, but writing off individuals’ mortgages and credit cards. How is that supposed to work?

Well, in

periods dominated by credit money, people understand that money is

ultimately a social arrangement, so it’s much easier to adjust the

rules. And that’s why I say jubilee [the Biblically ordained 50th year, in which all outstanding debts are written off]. If they can print money to give the banks, why can’t they print money to give to me?