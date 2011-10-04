The New iPhone’s Face Recognition Capabilities Could Redefine Privacy

First there were rumors based on some patent applications and thus it seemed Apple was going to use face recognition tech from its acquisition of Polar Rose in future iPhones. Then hackers digging through the code inside a beta test version of iOS 5 found hooks that confirmed face recognition was going to be a big part of it. Apple then officially confirmed it. Alongside new iPhones, iOS 5 is now imminent. And since the first rumors we’ve also learned that Apple is putting deep Twitter integration as well as a slightly artificially intelligent system called Assistant that also does speech recognition in the mix. The result is a perfect storm of technology that will bring fast, integrated face recognition tech to every hour of millions of iPhone users’ lives. Things will change.

Apple’s placed face recognition into its iPhoto and Aperture desktop apps for sometime now, allowing users to quickly and semi-automatically tag people in the photos they add to the photo library so they can be easily viewed by person category, but a patent application unearthed in March showed Apple had big plans. These included what was imagined as “iPhoto for iPhones.” The patent showed auto-cropping of faces, and was specifically about implementation of an automated slideshow on a portable device like an iPhone. The idea makes sense–our smartphones are the camera most of us carry most of the time, making them the most useful camera we own, and we’re all so engrossed in social networking that auto-face IDs seem both handy and useful.

It turns out this was just the tip of the iceberg. When coders dug through Apple’s beta versions of iOS5 they found what were deemed to be “highly sophisticated” API systems that let an iPhone automatically track eye positions and mouth positions (so the angle to the user, and possibly where their attention is being directed could be calculated) as well as passing key data on to a face recognition algorithm that would be accessible to all apps…not just Apple’s own ones. The tricks are definitely borrowed from a firm called Polar Rose, which Apple bought relatively recently, and are demonstrated in the clip:

Cool stuff. And also, incredible. Because the implications are enormous, far beyond the scope of simple slideshows of your kids, automagically grabbed from your on-iPhone photo reel. Because face ID will be laced throughout the OS, it means social apps like Facebook and perhaps Twitter will be able to be sensitive to the ID tags, embedding them in automatically-generated status updates (should you enable such a feature). The use of face IDs could be a part of any future NFC credit card system, with the iPhone’s front camera taking a quick peek at the user’s face to check the account owner is indeed activating a payment, not some thief it doesn’t recognize. Video calling apps like FaceTime or Skype could get a turbo-boost, with the imaging system automatically tracking, video-stabilizing and perhaps choosing to crop-in to a particular speaker, rather than the typical static webcam image we’re all getting used to. Since iPhones and iPads are finding much use in hospitals, then perhaps we can speculate that medical apps, particularly medical records apps, will be safer and more secure–if there’s a “recognize the patient’s face” feature.