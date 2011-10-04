Yahoo Launches Video Destination Site

Move over Hulu. There’s a new video hub in town. Yahoo just revamped its online video site, and the new one, called Yahoo Screen, looks a lot like Hulu.

Yahoo Screen has been re-vamped into an attractive and easy-to-use hub where you can watch any of the thousands of original and licensed video clips that used to be scattered across Yahoo’s content network. A group of human editors is hand-culling the material into distinct channels that include both snippets as well as complete television shows, like Modern Family and CSI, and shows from over 70 online sites, like Funny or Die and Break Media.

The move is part of Yahoo’s ongoing effort to make its content easier to consume and, ultimately, be recognized as the “premier digital media company.”

“The objective [behind the revamp] is to make it easy for me to watch and be entertained,” David Rice, Yahoo vice president of media properties, tells Fast Company.

Americans’ TV-watching habits are changing, and increasingly people are logging on to the Internet for the same kind of relaxation and entertainment they’ve traditionally turned to the boob tube for. Yahoo Screen positions the company to better capture those audiences.

The announcement follows news Monday that Yahoo will be partnering with ABC to feature more ABC content on the Yahoo network and to work jointly on producing original programming for Yahoo. Both announcements come during New York’s Advertising Week, when media companies jostle for attention from advertisers.