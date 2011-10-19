Six Companies That Should Take The Plunge In 2012

BARNES & NOBLE

THE PROBLEM Sales have slumped at

brick-and-mortar stores, and the brand as a whole is losing cachet.

TAKE THIS RISK Found an MFA degree program and

offer grants to established writers. “If Barnes & Noble is going to invest in how people read, they

should also invest in what people read,” says Stephanie Anderson, manager of Brooklyn’s Word

bookstore. “I could see them as a modern-day House of Medici.”



HONDA

THE PROBLEM Sales are languishing and new

models received tepid critical response–and that was before the Japan earthquake affected

production.

TAKE THIS RISK Develop a

truly audacious vehicle–say, a “space wagon” that’s “better-looking than the original Chrysler

minivans with the fuel-economy of a subcompact,” says Paul Seredynski, senior editor at Edmunds

Auto Observer. That way, he adds, “Honda can get back to being cool and stop trying to be Toyota.”