For Every Job, There’s Always A Riskier One

CEO

Brett Martin, CEO, Sonar

RISK? WHAT

RISK? “If you do a startup and fail, but you take a good stab at it, you’ll gather such

resources and make such connections, that ultimately, you’ve learned.”

IT’S RISKIER

TO BE . . . “An artist. You might put in the most effort

but get no financial reward if no one buys what you’ve made.”

ARTIST

Emily Noelle Lambert, painter and

sculptor

RISK? WHAT RISK? “I developed other skills along the way,

like teaching, so there’s always something I can fall back on.”

IT’S RISKIER TO BE .

. . “A politician. You depend on money from the state to

do your job well. In this economy, that’s risky.”

POLITICAN

Sam Adams, Mayor of Portland, Oregon

RISK?

WHAT RISK? “I’m surrounded by professionals in risk assessment.”

IT’S

RISKIER TO BE . . . “An emergency aid worker. They’re

often first to arrive at dangerous and unstable situations.”

EMERGENCY AID WORKER

Michelle Jackson, AmeriCares

RISK?

WHAT RISK? “In Japan, our medical director sent us radiation readings and told us exactly

what to do in an emergency.”

IT’S RISKIER TO BE . . . “A soldier. They’re running around streets full of people with guns. It’s

so frightening.”

SOLDIER

Nancy Schiliro, former Marine

RISK? YOU BET. “Every day I woke up in Iraq was a big risk. I was shot by RPGs and hit by bombs. I

never knew where I was going and if I was going to come back alive–that was the scariest part of

my job.”

IT’S RISKIER TO BE . . . An “entrepreneur. With the economy today, anyone trying to make it on their

own is taking a risk. It’s easy to fill out an application to get a job,; it’s not as easy to start

a business.”

ENTREPRENEUR

Blake Mycoskie, CEO and founder, Toms Shoes

Risk? What risk? “Our ideas seemed crazy years ago, but we’ve proven that business

and philanthropy aren’t mutually exclusive.”

It’s also risky to be a . . .

“Working in finance. One day things can look great, and the next

day the market crashes.”