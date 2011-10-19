The Riskiest In Business Are Tall, Male, Young, And (Astrologically) Fiery

TALL Scientists at three German universities studied more than 20,000 people and found a correlation between height and backbone: The taller you are, the bolder you’ll be.

MALE

Men are willing to take more risks than women, finds an analysis of 150 studies about risk taking published by the American Psychological Association.

YOUNG

The German study also discovered that risk taking decreases significantly with age.

FIRE SIGN

“Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are filled with passionate energy. They’re the most assertive signs and are intent on making their mark on the world,” says Joanna Martine Woolfolk, author of The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need.

Who’s The Riskiest In Business?