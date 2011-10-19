Colorful Boucherouite Rugs Pieced From Moroccan Hand-Me-Downs

When a scarcity of wool in 1960s Morocco left women bereft of weaving material, they reached for unwanted Red Cross clothing donations from Great Britain and used the hand-me-downs to create contemporary tribal rugs, called boucherouites. “I often see recognizable fabrics from my grandmother’s house clothes,” says Susan Gomersall, a U.K. native who now sells the tapestries from the walls of Kea, her Brooklyn, New York, gallery. To acquire each boucherouite–Moroccan-Arabic for “torn clothing”–rug brokers forage the Moroccan countryside for authentic pieces from the 1960s, like this inverted chevron, an interpretation of a traditional tribal protective pattern. “The villagers know and trust the brokers,” Gomersall says. “Everyone gets a bit of the pie.” As the boucherouite trend is still growing, prices remain low. (This piece costs $2,800, as compared to Iranian Persian rugs that can fetch $25,000.) Soon, Gomersall predicts that Moroccans will start weaving specifically for export. Until then, each rug serves as a relic of a Moroccan household, “made on the whim of the maker.” keacarpetsandkilims.com
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens