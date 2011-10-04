A Nutrition Label For Building Products

Transparency is becoming increasingly important for a number of industries; you probably have some idea about the ingredients in your food, and thanks to sites like GoodGuide, your electronics, cleaning products, and clothing. But the building products industry remains disturbingly opaque. You have no idea what your house or office is made of. Since we spend so much of our time indoors, shouldn’t we have a better idea of what, exactly, we’re being exposed to? The Building Product Transparency Project, a partnership between design firm Perkins+Will and architectural product company Construction Specialties, is planning to shed a little light on the industry.

The project, which grew out of Perkins+Will’s Precautionary List (a list of chemicals described as hazardous to human health by government agencies and what classes of building products they are found in), is starting small, with a flooring system from Construction Specialties called the PediTred.

“We really don’t know what our buildings are made out of. We spend

billions of dollars in the construction industry without fully knowing the

history,” explains Peter Syrett, associate

principal at Perkins+Will. “The analogy to a food label is a perfect one. Every morning when you wake up

you can turn your box of Cheerios around and say, I want to eat this or

maybe not. This label is about empowerment.”

The PediTred, found at the entranceways of commercial buildings like airports, hospitals, and grocery stores, will soon feature a label that explains attributes like the contents of the product and the materials used. A link points users to a website that expands on the label with information on warranty info, the percentage of recycled content, whether the product is recyclable, energy intensity used in production, water use, carbon footprint, and more. Think of it as nutrition information for your building.

“We’re trying to make it easy to disclose a lot of complex info in an easy and accessible way,” says Curt Fessler, Construction Specialties’ Marketing and Product

Development Manager.