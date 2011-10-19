European Offshore Wind Conference

The wind won’t be knocked out of Europe’s sails anytime soon: The continent is the leader in offshore wind power, with more than 1,000 turbines (on platforms miles offshore) pumping 3,294 megawatts into the grid–enough to power nearly 1 million homes a year. With 11 more wind farms under construction, a topic at this Amsterdam gathering of the European Wind Energy Association, Europe is on track to triple the power it gets from wind by 2020. Not one to be left out, the U.S. recently announced $50.5 million in funding for its first offshore wind projects.