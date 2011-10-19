10th Anniversary: George Harrison’s Death

Infographic By Walter C Baumann

From the great beyond come

the greatest hits. At least, that’s true for pop musicians, who

often see posthumous boosts

in record sales. Prior to his death, George Harrison’s album sales hovered around 1,000 per week, where they currently rest. But

in the seven days following his death, they jumped to 13,000–a notable hike. For other musicians, however, the afterlife

spike goes far beyond record stores and iTunes: In the two-and-a-half years since Michael Jackson’s death, the King of Pop’s estate has earned $400 million from licensing deals, publishing rights, and sales. Here’s a look at four musical greats who prove that, even in death, the beat

goes on.