International Comparison Of Teacher Quality

Bad Teacher shows the worst of the classroom–and the cinema.

Not only does our public-education system rank 26th out of 34 nations when it comes to graduation rates, but the U.S. also fails at treating teachers as professionals. We spend $100,000 per student annually, but our instructors work more for less than those in the leading countries that will be applauded at this Taiwan conference. In Finland, whose world-renowned system gives teachers full autonomy over classrooms, the profession is viewed as a highly estimable career.