Colombia Holds World Summit For Youth Volunteering

At any given moment, young volunteers across the globe are building schools and feeding the hungry–efforts that will be celebrated at this Barranquilla, Colombia, gathering. As the American presidential election heats up, stateside youths will turn their efforts to knocking on doors to lasso votes. Mormon hopefuls Mitt Romney and Jon Huntsman may have

a leg up: Utah, home of the Church of Latter Day Saints, is the No. 1 state for volunteerism among young adults, with 40% pitching in.