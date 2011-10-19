Chevrolet Turns 100

Last year , the Detroit-based automaker adopted the tagline “Chevrolet runs deep.” Boy, are they right. Over the past century, the all-American automobile manufacturer has zoomed from low-cost Ford alternative to sports-car pioneer to surprisingly brisk seller overseas. Here, how a car company that began as a thumb of the nose at rival General Motors became one of GM’s postbankruptcy bright spots.

1911

Ousted GM founder William Durant and car engineer and racing legend Louis Chevrolet start the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. The Chevrolet is the first vehicle to feature a gearshift in the center of the floor. It costs $2,150–equal to about $50,000 today.

1913

Durant so admires the wallpaper in a French motel, he adapts the design for Chevrolet’s new bow-tie logo, according to company lore. Other designers see it as a stylized Swiss cross, honoring Louis Chevrolet’s homeland.

1953

Chevrolet introduces the

Corvette, the first mass-

produced sports car. Three

hundred of the $3,498

autos are manufactured in

the first year. (Today, a 1953

Corvette can run $275,000.)

1955

Chevrolet introduces its small-block V8 engine. It

remains in production longer than any other mass-produced engine in the world.

1974

Chevy marketers craft a new

jingle, “Baseball, hot dogs,

apple pie, and Chevrolet.”

The campaign is reintroduced

in 2006, adding modern

American favorites such as

“macchiatos” to the tune.

2007

The Volt is unveiled as the first plug-in hybrid concept car by a major manufacturer. Though $40,000 in price, the EpA rates it the most efficient compact car in the U.S., averaging 93 miles per gallon in electric mode.