Barcelona Hosts World Architecture Festival

The Someru Community Center houses the local government and a library. | Courtesy of Salto AB

While the economic crunch has frozen cranes at project lots

around the world, it hasn’t stalled creativity. Witness the 704 entries submitted

to the World Architecture Festival’s fourth annual competition. The festival,

hosted in Barcelona, “allows architects to showcase their talent and responses to

the ever-changing economic climate,” says Paul Finch, program director. “There is

an increasing need for innovative approaches to architecture.” For proof, look no

further than Estonia’s Someru Community Center, one of the spaces vying for an

award: Indoor and outdoor spaces intermingle, creating a welcoming, multifunction

structure.