Barcelona Hosts World Architecture Festival

While the economic crunch has frozen cranes at project lots
around the world, it hasn’t stalled creativity. Witness the 704 entries submitted
to the World Architecture Festival’s fourth annual competition. The festival,
hosted in Barcelona, “allows architects to showcase their talent and responses to
the ever-changing economic climate,” says Paul Finch, program director. “There is
an increasing need for innovative approaches to architecture.” For proof, look no
further than Estonia’s Someru Community Center, one of the spaces vying for an
award: Indoor and outdoor spaces intermingle, creating a welcoming, multifunction
structure.
