Generic Pharmaceutical Conference

Big Pharma is worried. The $300 billion brand-name drug industry could face declines as a flurry of blockbuster drugs introduced in the 1990s–Plavix, Seroquel–lose their 20-year patent protection, allowing manufacturers to offer generic versions. (On average, the drugs will drop in price from $198 to just $72.) As brand-name companies now work to create the next round of superselling medications, attendees of this Cape Town, South Africa, meeting are questioning the efficacy of drug patents. Here, five in-demand meds and their generic counterparts.

ZYPREXA

(Olanzapine) What it does: An antipsychotic, Zyprexa treats schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. It is Eli Lilly’s top-selling drug.

2010 U.S. sales: $2.5 billion

Brand-name cost (per prescription): $747

Generic cost (per prescription): $149

Generic in: October LIPITOR

(Atorvastatin) What it does: This cholesterol-lowering drug is one of the most hyped soon-to-be-generics, as more than 4 million Americans take the medication.

2010 U.S. sales: $5.3 billion

Brand-name cost (per prescription): $228

Generic cost (per prescription): $46

Generic in: November

LEXAPRO

(Escitalopram Oxalate) What it does: By inhibiting the reabsorption of serotonin, a neurotransmitter, Lexapro is said to help symptoms of depression and anxiety.

2010 U.S. sales: $2.2 billion

Brand-name cost (per prescription):$163

Generic cost (per prescription): $33

Generic in: March 2012 PROVIGIL

(Modafinil) What it does: Rather than a classic stimulant, Provigil is a “wakefulness-promoting agent,” helping those with narcolepsy stay awake.

2010 U.S. sales: $1 billion

Brand-name cost (per prescription): $1,158

Generic cost (per prescription): $149

Generic in: April 2012

SINGULAIR

(Montelukast) What it does: Singulair cuts down on airway inflammation typical in asthma patients; it’s also prescribed for allergies.

2010 U.S. sales: $3.2 billion

Brand-name cost (per prescription): $215

Generic cost (per prescription): $215

Generic in: August 2012