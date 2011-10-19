Sysco’s Produce Division Makes Room For Local Farmers

When Michigan State University wanted to serve more locally grown produce, Mike Passorelli’s basil would have been ideal. He grows it in a greenhouse two hours west, and labels it organic gardens. But the school can’t buy directly from tons of farms; that would be an organizational nightmare. So in 2007, it asked its food supplier, Sysco, to provide. That turned into a lesson on just how complex our nation’s food system is: To distribute local food, Sysco had to first spend three years restructuring its produce division in Michigan–a feat it’s now reproducing nationwide.

Just 2% of Americans produce food for the rest of us. Companies like Sysco sell in

bulk–which means they find it more cost effective to haul an 18-wheeler filled

with basil cross-country rather than to let Passorelli fill up part of a Sysco

truck. Even if Passorelli drives the basil 25 miles to a Sysco warehouse himself,

the company has no way to enter his produce into its system.

Sysco put Grand Rapids produce manager Denis Jennisch on the case. “In the past,

procurement of produce was a phone call and a fax. Relationships were missing in

this business,” he says.

Step one: He met with farmers to learn their growing practices and costs, and

counseled them on the food-safety-certification process. (Sysco customers

typically insist on only certified food, but many small farmers consider the

process too costly and time-consuming.) Then Jennisch explored ways to aggregate

the farmers’ production, integrating their produce into Sysco’s bulk operations.

Now Jennisch has a blueprint for local sourcing that Sysco executives say lessens

the company’s carbon footprint and provides fresher produce. That hasn’t yet led

to huge profits, but Sysco is excited anyway. “The minute you cut a fruit or a

vegetable out of its natural growing environment, it starts to die,” says Sysco VP

of produce Rich Dachman. “The sooner you can get it to the consumer, the better

off you are. And that makes our customers happy.”

[Click to enlarge]