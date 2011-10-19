Revitalizing The Muppets Franchise

1989

Disney agrees to buy the Jim

Henson Co. for a reported

$100 million; deal falls through after Henson’s sudden death.

2000

German media group EM.TV

buys the Jim Henson Co. for

$680 million.

2001

EM.TV sells rights to Sesame Street characters to Sesame Workshop, a New York-based not-for-profit, for $180 million.

2003

EM.TV sells the Jim Henson Co. back to the Henson family for

$89 million.

2004

Disney buys the Muppets

for $68 million.