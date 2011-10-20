Silicon Valley’s New Hiring Strategy

Adam Passey, 28

Medford, Oregon

Former VP of information and technology at a

marketing agency

HIRED BY IGN “I had one job for 10 years, and a lot of the systems I worked on were

proprietary, so I couldn’t show them as examples of my work. Getting hired at IGN

has been a dream of mine, but I never applied because I always thought it was out

of reach. It’s humbling now to think that people here see something in me.” Photos by Toby Burditt On an

August afternoon, Adam Passey, 28, steps up to the front of IGN

Entertainment’s lunchroom in a rumpled cardigan and hipster glasses, and bounces

through a presentation on a hub for mobile games that he spent the summer coding.

IGN’s engineering managers are impressed. Passey added features that other similar

hubs don’t have. But they’re particularly impressed because, by conventional

measures, Passey shouldn’t even be here.

Silicon Valley companies have notoriously strict hiring standards for

engineers. They want grads from the country’s top computer-science programs, like

Stanford’s and MIT’s, or people with sparkling résumés and deep experience.

Passey, from Medford, Oregon, didn’t even graduate from college. “I briefly

studied computer science at college, but I wasn’t really excited about the actual

degree program,” he says. But he’s here because IGN’s president, Roy Bahat, is part of a small but

growing movement of tech leaders who are rethinking what coders they’re looking to

hire–and for that matter, how the industry approaches coding in general.

“Software is thought of as a science,” Bahat says, sitting in a conference room

painted to look like the underwater city of BioShock games. “But what if it’s not

a science? What if it’s more like a craft? Or even an art? If you wanted to hire

somebody who could be a great craftsperson, you wouldn’t look for somebody with a

PhD in that craft.” That may sound democratic, but it’s also a response to a hard-learned business

reality: The battle for talent in Silicon Valley has gotten expensive. Monied

players like Facebook and Google regularly poach each other’s employees by

offering big salaries and sweet perks. Smaller startups lure those same developers

with promises of greater responsibility, interesting work, and potentially

lucrative stock options. “Flipping burgers to scrape together enough cash to buy Portal 2? Blow our minds while you’re here and we’ll hire you.” IGN is a division of News Corp. But because Rupert Murdoch isn’t flooding the

firm with Fox News-style cash–and nor is it well-known enough to have top grads

pounding down its doors–the company has to find talent in other ways. That’s why it developed Code Foo. The program, which ran this summer, brought in people with a core aptitude for

programming, then spent six weeks “teaching them something to see if we could get

them up to a level where we actually might want to hire them,” Bahat says. IGN

specifically downplayed the importance of experience and education. “Flipping

burgers to scrape together enough cash to buy Portal 2?” read its recruitment ad.

“Blow our minds while you’re here and we’ll hire you.”

Sure enough, the 28 people accepted into the program (out of the 104 who

applied) were a diverse bunch. One worked in a call center, another at a

medical-device company, and a third managed a grocery store. Aged 20 to 30, only

half of the group had college degrees in a technical field, and not necessarily in

computer science. Trevor Boone,

26

Flagstaff, Arizona

Stay-at-home dad

NOT HIRED BY IGN “For the last two

years, my wife and I have been saving up so I could take time off to learn to code

on my own and eventually move into the tech world. We weren’t planning on doing it

for another year or so, but after the experience at IGN, we’re going to do it

now.” Alex Ivlev, 26

Russia

Just graduated from Wilmington University

HIRED BY IGN

“I sent resumes to every

big tech company I knew. But I came from a university no one had ever heard of.

The market is tough. If you don’t have a degree from Harvard or Yale, you don’t

have a chance. I spent eight years sacrificing, hoping that one day it would all

pay off.” Darren

Matsumoto, 24

San Jose

Just graduated from the

University of California

HIRED BY

IGN “I’d always built desktop software, so building things for

IGN was like writing with my left hand. Coming here gave me the opportunity to

learn about the tech industry in the Bay Area. Before, I was just looking for jobs

in San Diego and Los Angeles. Now I think, Why limit myself?” Amanda Garfield, 24

Spanish Fork, Utah

Works in tech support

NOT HIRED BY IGN

“I don’t know if

IGN realized this, but when you offer someone a job that they have the experience

for, one job is about the same as the next. But when you do that for someone who

doesn’t have that experience, you’re giving them a chance at a life that they

couldn’t otherwise have had.” Code Foo is hardly the only such experiment in the marketplace. In India, local

offices from the likes of Microsoft and IBM swallow up the best programmers–so an

online office applications company called Zoho identifies promising high-school

students whose families can’t afford to send them to college, then trains them

itself. The program began six years ago, and about a tenth of Zoho’s 1,400

employees, and 20% of its new engineers, are graduates of it. “It’s not charity,” says Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu. “It works for everybody. We

find great employees, and they make us money.” At IMVU, a California-based firm, cofounder and Lean Startup guru Eric Ries

scours online developer forums for potential hires. “We all want to find the next

Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs,” Ries says, “but [the tech industry] only looks in

very specific places. All kinds of people aren’t on that radar.” “If you only looked at their résumés and said, ‘Should we interview

this person based on this résumé?’, there wouldn’t necessarily be a reason to say

yes.” Where some see opportunity in unconventional recruiting, others just see

wishful thinking. Sure, Zuckerberg and Jobs were college dropouts, but there’s a

reason they’re in select company: There just aren’t many like them. “I don’t think it’s as simple as saying lots of people who don’t have a lot of

schooling or who were never good at schooling will be great programmers,” says Rob

Mee, CEO of San Francisco’s Pivotal Labs, which develops applications for

companies like Twitter and Groupon. “It’s not that they have to go to university

or go to a great program. But a lot of great programmers, even if they are

self-taught, are people who end up excelling academically at some level.”

Mee does, however, give the less-accredited a shot. He asks all candidates to

do a hands-on coding exercise, to assess how well they express their ideas and

think on their feet–an effort that can level the competition. Of course, one could choose to see efforts like IGN’s more skeptically:

Less-educated workers cost less, don’t they? Bahat swats that idea away. He says

he’ll pay atypical applicants the same salaries of regular entry-level employees.

“Talent in the technology industry quickly finds its market,” he says. “There is

no cheap labor.” Bahat hoped that his Code Foo experiment would produce one or two good hires.

To his surprise and delight, the talent pool was so deep that IGN extended offers

to eight–including Passey, who presented in the lunchroom. All eight accepted. “It’s not like if you looked at their résumés, you would have said it’s

impossible that they would be qualified for the jobs,” Bahat says. “But if you

only looked at their resumes and said, ‘Should we interview this person based on

this résumé?’, there wouldn’t necessarily be a reason to say yes. They’re the kind of

