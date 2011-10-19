First Street Gives Washington Insiders Their Own Social Network

CQ Press president John Jenkins sat down in a client’s office, in 2006, and was surprised to find years-old stacks of his company’s congressional staff directories sitting on a shelf. The 1,500-page beasts are published several times a year, meant to be replaced like a phone book. But clients often needed them to prepare reports on who and where people were–four, five, even 10 years ago. That’s when Jenkins realized: “We have a treasure trove of content. And we’re not in the phone-book business.”

CQ then invested millions of dollars to painstakingly digitize

its decades’ worth of data. The result: First Street, a sort of

LinkedIn for Washington insiders, making it perhaps the most

powerful social network you’ve never heard of. The platform

launched in April and already features more than 240,000

government staffers and 43,000 registered lobbyists. All have

their own profile pages, which include in-depth information on

work histories, legislative backgrounds, and professional

relationships.

That’s especially valuable for

the $3-billion-a-year lobbying

industry–an insular world based on knowing where to find a

sympathetic ear. Now, for a $3,000 annual subscription fee,

First Street lays bare every power player’s past and (depending

on how you look at it) soft spots. A data-visualization service

called Coalition Builder even spins an interactive web of

connections between legislation and lobbyists. (There are

roughly 2 million possible links.) So a communications company,

for example, could easily find its best path to insiders at the

FCC. “No one else has the information we have,” says First

Street product lead Stephen Stesney. “You can now see very

quickly who’s affecting policy.”

First Street’s business model is unlike any other social

network’s. Companies such as Facebook and Twitter depend on

viral growth and thrive on leveraging proprietary user data

with advertisers, who want to reach a certain subset of the

sites’ consumers. First Street does the opposite: It populates

its own network, then licenses that data so interested parties

can reach whomever they wish.

That is to say, CQ figured out a way to market the data it had

already gathered–and sell it right back to the people who

helped it gather them. Welcome to Washington.

Who Loves The T-Mobile-AT&T Merger? To test the power of First Street, we imagined we were a telecom

company tracking how major players’ positions might have been influenced–by AT&T, T-Mobile, or an opponent like Sprint. Here’s what connections it illuminated (plus some data it pointed us toward). SUPPORTS MERGER OPPOSES MERGER NO OFFICIAL POSITION

1//Rep. Pete Sessions

(R-Texas)

He spent 16 years at Southwestern Bell, now a subsidiary of AT&T, which has donated at least $60,000 to his campaign.

2//Rep. Ron Kind

(D-Wisconsin)

Cynthia Brown, his former chief of staff, is now a lobbyist for Sprint. But Kind received $7,000 from AT&T during the last election.

3//Rep. Anna Eshoo

(D-California)

Two of her high-level former staffers now work for competing lobbying firms–one representing Sprint,

the other T-Mobile.

4//Sen. Herb Kohl

(D-Wisconsin)

He chairs a subcommittee on antitrust, and has

taken $0 in campaign contributions from AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint.

1//Rep. John Boehner

(R-Ohio)

AT&T has funneled a whopping $77,300 to the House speaker’s campaign. Still, two of his former staffers are lobbying

on Sprint’s behalf.

[Image: Flickr users Speaker John Boehner, Greg Skidmore, Republican Conference, and Third Way; Anna Eshoo; Herb Kohl]