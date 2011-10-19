The Earl of Sandwich’s Sandwich Man

There have been 11 earls of Sandwich. The first, bestowed the title in 1660, was a celebrated British naval commander. Others have been politicians, statesmen, authors, and supporters of the arts. They were important people. They had excellent hair.

But even now, all anyone seems to know about this proud

lineage

is that one of themas it turns

out, the

fourth one, born in 1718apparently had a liking for

meat and bread, or maybe cheese and bread, and he ate it

while playing poker because he was a degenerate gambler

unable to stop for a meal, or he ate it because he was

so busy being a war hero that he had no time for a knife

and fork, or he instructed his soldiers to eat it

because it traveled well, oryou know what? It doesn’t

matter. Nobody is quite sure what happened, but we can

all agree that, although meat and bread were entered

into the historical record as far back as Babylon,

humankind’s greatest lazy meal became known as the Earl

of Sandwich’s domain, and so it’s been sandwiches all

the way down.

History,

between two slices Eight seminal moments in U.S. sandwich-selling 1837

The sandwich makes

its U.S. debut in the cookbook Miss Leslie’s Directions for Cookery. Its recipe: buttered bread, mustard, and cold boiled ham. 1918

Philippe Mathieuat

creates the French dip sandwich at a cafe in Los Angeles, delighting droves of local soggy-bread lovers. 1921

The Pig Stand sandwich shop opens near Dallas-

Fort Worth; its new “carhop” service paves the way for the modern-day drive-through. 1930

Wonder Bread starts selling presliced bread. By 1933, 8 in 10 American loaves are sliced

before they’re sold. 1950

Kraft debuts its

“Deluxe” processed-cheese slices, a popular sandwich fixin’ known simply today as American cheese. 1964 Blimpie launches in Hoboken, New Jersey. It’s the first major U.S. sandwich chain (assuming you don’t count burger joints). 2006 Panera Bread sues a mall for renting to Tex-Mex chain Qdoba, a breach of its exclusivity agreement. The judge later rules that burritos are not sandwiches. 2010

KFC’s Double Down “sandwich” subs slabs of fried chicken for bread slicesand sells 10 million within weeks of its launch. Yum? Wally Gobetz; Michael Saechang; Matthew Medoza Images: Flickr users CurryPuffy

Which is fine, really: Everyone has to be known for

something. But the earls busied themselves with more

stately things, until the current earl, whose actual

name is John Edward Hollister Montagu, needed money to

maintain the old family estate, because carrying a fancy

title today doesn’t pay nearly as much as it did 300

years ago, and a previous earl gave away much of the

family wealth. And so hold your noses, ye ghosts of

olde: It was time to cash in on the family name, to

finally cede history to the hoi polloi. It was time to

open up a sandwich shop, and call it Earl of Sandwich.

Did an earl of Sandwich ever try this before?

“Oh, nooo,” says Robert Earl, his British accent

densely packing that “no” with disregard.

Robert Earl is not an earl of Sandwich. His last name

just happens to be Earlbut he’s also, ahem, the Earl of

Planet Hollywood, and the Earl of Hard Rock Cafe, and

the Earl of the Everton Football Club, and, well, how

many things have you owned, Robert Earl?

“I don’t remember,” he says, though he clearly does,

because a minute later, he’s reciting the newsstand

sales of Popstar! Magazine. He is also the Earl of

Popstar! Magazine, which you can turn to, as scores of

preteens do, to keep tabs on the latest celeb kissing

confessions!