Novelist Consuelo Saah Baehr On Why The Amazon Kindle Is The New Printing Press

In April, Baehr published her first Amazon Kindle Single, Thinner Thighs in Thirty Years. A Kindle Single is a work that ranges from about 5,000 to 30,000 words.

“I was published four times by major publishing houses, and I decided the process was just too grueling. Now, you can publish in 24 hours, and your books are selling 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The first step is sending your work to Amazon. If they accept it, they format it, and do a little bit of editing. Then you self-publish it on their platform, and they put it in the store. I don’t see any upside to traditional publishing. I’ve done it both ways, and I wasn’t happy the other way. This way of publishing makes me want to write. You have control of your material and control of your process. It’s like the printing press all over again for writers. Yes, there’s a lot of stuff out there that might not be good, but readers are smart–they’ll sort it out.”

Fast Talk: The New Content Kings

Diane Charles and Ron Qurashi