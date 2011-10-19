The TSA Spent $56.8 Billion To Keep Us Safe. Did It Work?





Amount: $30 million for machines that

puffed air onto travelers and “sniffed” them for explosive residue. Deployment stopped in 2006, after they were deemed slow and unreliable.

Verdict: Not Worth It

Amount: $1.2 billion to fund the Transportation

Threat Assessment and Credentialing Program (since 2005), which includes employee background checks. Nonetheless, two TSA agents were busted in February for stealing $160,000 in cash from checked bags.

Verdict: Still Worth It

Amount: $13.5 billion to employ human

screeners (since 2007), who have intercepted some 50 million carry-on dangers, including hacksaws, nunchucks, and alligators. The most popular excuse: “Someone else packed my bags for me.”

Verdict: Worth It

Amount: $2.8 billion for explosives-detection equipment (since 2007) from companies such as General Electric and L-3 Communications, which in July thwarted one man’s plan to fly with a half-ounce of C4.

Verdict: Worth It

Amount: $122 million for full-body

scanners from Brijot Imaging Systems, L-3 Communications, Rapiscan Systems, and others. Although the x-ray images aren’t supposed to be stored or saved, 100 leaked onto the Internet last November.

Verdict: Tenuously Worth It