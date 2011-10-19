The TSA Spent $56.8 Billion To Keep Us Safe. Did It Work?

Amount: $30 million for machines that
puffed air onto travelers and “sniffed” them for explosive residue. Deployment stopped in 2006, after they were deemed slow and unreliable.
Verdict: Not Worth It
Amount: $1.2 billion to fund the Transportation
Threat Assessment and Credentialing Program (since 2005), which includes employee background checks. Nonetheless, two TSA agents were busted in February for stealing $160,000 in cash from checked bags.
Verdict: Still Worth It
Amount: $13.5 billion to employ human
screeners (since 2007), who have intercepted some 50 million carry-on dangers, including hacksaws, nunchucks, and alligators. The most popular excuse: “Someone else packed my bags for me.”
Verdict: Worth It
Amount: $2.8 billion for explosives-detection equipment (since 2007) from companies such as General Electric and L-3 Communications, which in July thwarted one man’s plan to fly with a half-ounce of C4.
Verdict: Worth It
Amount: $122 million for full-body
scanners from Brijot Imaging Systems, L-3 Communications, Rapiscan Systems, and others. Although the x-ray images aren’t supposed to be stored or saved, 100 leaked onto the Internet last November.
Verdict: Tenuously Worth It
Amount: $35 million to retrain human
screeners following traveler complaints in 2008. Among the dispensed advice: “Smile, be pleasant, and send positive
emotions.”
Verdict: Not Worth It
Amount: $103.5 million to breed and train the bomb-sniffing dogs in this year’s Puppy Program, which could reduce the need for invasive pat-downs.
Verdict: Maybe Worth It
Amount: $5.5 billion to train and employ air marshals–though the TSA won’t reveal how many flights they staff. Per its website, “We should not let terrorists know the mathematical probability” of encountering one.
Verdict: Maybe Worth It