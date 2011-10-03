In Florida, Ranchers Make Room For The Big Cats Who Want To Eat Their Cattle

Panthers are back. Florida’s still-imperiled big cat–one of the largest in the country–has bounced back from just 20 individuals to more than 160 during the last 30 years. But it’s now in danger of suffering from its own (modest) success. Southwest Florida cattle ranches, spread over tens of thousands of acres of prime panther habitat, are reporting deaths of calves and livestock. Even big cats think cows are delicious.

But instead of the backlash that followed the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park leading to today’s hunting season (after stripping them of Endangered Species Act status in the Northern Rocky states) and rhetorical battles between Washington and Western states, cattlemen and conservationists are cooperating.

“Florida cattle ranchers understand that a balance needs to be reached between protecting endangered panthers and addressing the financial impacts of losing calves to panther predation,” said Russell Priddy, owner of the 9,000-acre JB Ranch near the Big Cypress National Preserve: “We will do our part, and we are expecting that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be responsive to our situation.”

The big cats are ranging as close to Miami as Everglades National Park, as seen on this video from a camera in one of the State’s water

management districts: