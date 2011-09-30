Intel Acquires Telmap For $300 Million, Pottermore Delayed, Google’s New Ad Units, Facebook Working With Websense On Security

Intel Boosts App Store With $300 Million Purchase. The chip giant has purchased Israeli location-based app designer Telmap in a deal intended to boost their in-house IntelAppUp shop. Applications developed with Telmap’s mapping and location-based service technology will primarily be aimed at the lucrative European market, where Google Maps has a lower market penetration rate. –NU

–Updated 5:25 p.m. EST Pottermore Delay. Pottermore.com is going to be the exclusive access point for Harry Potter e-editions, but publisher Bloomsbury has now delayed the official opening of the Pottermore Shop until “the first half of 2012,” saying it will “allow us to focus on our first priority: opening” the bigger Pottermore online experience. –KE –Updated 11:30 a.m. EST Websense And Facebook Team Up For Security. Facebook is teaming up with security companyWebsense to bring on board a service that will scout out external links on Facebook and check them for viruses and other threats, before users are allowed to visit them. Scam apps and links are plentiful on Facebook, but with Websense taking a first look, users will be warned about websites carrying malware before they click on links leading to them. Websense will not have access to users’ personal information. —NS –Updated 9:20 a.m. EST Judge Squashes Anti-Timelines Claim. A federal court, late on Friday, refused to allow an injunction against Facebook in a case begun by Chicago-based Timelines.com, which has been alleging that Facebook’s newest innovation will “eliminate” its business. The court dismissed the request, but Facebook agreed to delay the roll-out and the judge allowed Timelines.com to continue to press its suit to try to prevent Facebook rolling out the feature. –KE

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST Security Flaw In HTC Phones Could Leak Personal Information. The EVO 3D, EVO 4G, Thunderbolt and Sensation phones from HTC could have a security flaw that apps could exploit to access the users email addresses, a log of GPS locations, call logs, and text message data. The app could gain access to this information by requesting access to the Web–access that apps routinely ask for. HTC has said in a statement that it is looking into this claim. —NS A Cheaper, Brazilian-made iPhone. New images from the Foxconn factory in Brazil show a smartphone that looks like a close cousin of the familiar iPhone 4. Reporters for Gizmodo in Brazil who found and photographed the instrument say it differed only in its model number–N90A. That’s the codename for what’s believed to be a cheaper version of the iPhone 4. –NS –Updated 8:00 a.m. EST Groupon Renames Its Indian Avatar. SoSasta.com, once Groupon‘s daily deals service planned for India, has been re-branded. Groupon will now launch their service as Crazeal.com (in beta for now) in 11 Indian cities. —NS Intel Buys Into Navigation. Navigation is chip-maker Intel‘s latest muse. The company has acquired Telemap, a search and content expert in the location and navigation arena, Intel announced in a blog post. Intel’s purchase of Telemap, based in Israel, will push along Intel’s expansion into the mobile software space, the New York Times reports. —NS

–Updated 6:30 a.m. EST Google’s First Chromebook Store. The Internet is no longer the only place that Google is selling their Chromebooks. Google has opened “Chrome Zone” in a branch of Curry’s, a UK electronics store, to show off and sell their Samsung-made laptops, which run Google’s web-based Chrome OS. —NS Facebook’s Friend-ly Expandable Ads. Facebook is set to announce a new kind of ad which will interact with you if your friends have “Liked” the brand. The ad, which will show up as a post from the brand, won’t appear in the News Feed, but will expand to let you comment on the posts from the brand, and will display Likes and comments from friends. Facebook will announce this ad at the New York Advertising Week, Mashable reports. –-NS Google Makes Ads Inspired By Circulars. Best Buy and Macy’s are among the first set of companies working with Google on their new “Circulars.” This new kind of ad will go live tomorrow, and are similar to pull-out ad inserts folded into newspapers, Bloomberg reports. —NS Updated 5:15 a.m. EST

[Image: Flickr user Zoinno] Friday’s Fast Feed: Verizon Sues FCC (Again), Spotify Offers Private Listening, Guardian Invaded By Protestors, IBM Worth More Than Microsoft, and more.