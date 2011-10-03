Perfect Market’s Julie Schoenfeld Is Helping Media Companies Find New Models

Users get a content experience tailored to their intent, while advertising programs more effectively complement that intent, is how the company puts it.

“Like most companies that start with nothing you try a lot of different things. You collect a lot of different data. This trick is how to make sense of what you’re collecting,” says Schoenfeld. “I think that’s what we’ve done a good job at. What makes us different is that we work closely with publishers and are able to tell them on any given story exactly how much money that story made.”

A spinout of Idealab with funding from Comcast Ventures, Tribune Company, and Idealab, among others, the company has helped such high-profile clients as The San Francisco Chronicle, The Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and the OC Register.

Schoenfeld is no stranger to successful venture-backed start-ups. She previously served as CEO of NetEffect and then optical components company OEwaves. What never changes when building a company is raising money, building a product and assembling a balanced executive team, she says.

In the case of Perfect Market, though, there are new elements: journalism, publishing, and online content. For that reason, the management mix for Perfect Market includes insightful minds from both the tech and media worlds.

Schoenfeld recently talked with Fast Company about her approach to running a company that is helping media entities not only survive, but thrive during a time of profound transition in the media world, and what helps her to inspire others to succeed.

The Big Idea: “In this day and age creating great content with great journalists who have really strong voices is the only thing that should matter to a publication,” she says. “The internet is such a noisy place and the only way to pick out a signal is through a brand. The brand is the proxy for the quality of the content, so great content creators with great brands should be delivering their content to multiple platforms in multiple ways. We call that ‘adaptive publishing.'”



Management Philosophy: “I grew up in a really big family. Everyone in a family tends to take on a role based on what they’re good at. So when I create a corporate team I try to have the right people doing the right jobs and then get out of their way and let them do it and hold them responsible.”