Visualizing Success Contest Rules

VISUALIZING SUCCESS — OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. Participation in the Visualizing Success Contest (the “Contest”) constitutes Entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules.
ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, an entrant must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of one of the 50 United States or District of Columbia. Employees or agents of Mansueto Ventures, LLC (“MV”) or Dell Inc. (“Dell”) (together, the “Sponsors”) and of the Sponsors’ parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising/promotional agencies, and the members of their immediate families and households are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law.
CONTEST DESCRIPTION: In this Contest, Entrants will describe business facts that informed the development of their business. All entries become the property of MV and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrants’ email addresses and other personally identifiable information may be added to MV’s email mailing lists.
TO ENTER: Entrants must complete and submit the Official Entry Form at //www.fastcompany.com/dell-success between 12:00:01 AM (ET) on October 3, 2011 and 11:59:59 PM (ET) on November 18, 2011(“Entry Period”). Entries in person, by mail, by fax or by any other means will not be accepted. By entering the Contest, Entrants acknowledge that they are aware of and agree with MV’s privacy policy located at //www.fastcompany.com/privacy_policy.
Sponsors are not responsible for malfunctions of electronic equipment, computer hardware, software, malfunctions of the entrant’s email provider, lost, late, incomplete entries or entries not received in time for the judging. Entries not containing the required information and entries received by MV after the Entry Period will be disqualified. Any attempted form of entry other than described herein is void. Sponsors are not responsible for problems downloading or accessing the Entry Form from the website or for any other technical problems related to website entries. Sponsors reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Contest in the event that it becomes infected by a computer virus or is otherwise technically impaired and award prizes from among all eligible entries received prior to cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an online entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the e-mail account is registered. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service will apply. Entries must be submitted in English, must be original, created solely by the submitting Entrant, must not have been submitted in any other competition, and must not infringe upon any rights of any third party, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, and rights of privacy and publicity. Entry must be in keeping with the Sponsors’ image and shall not be defamatory, libelous, pornographic or obscene. Each Entrant grants to MV, its successors, licensees and assigns the irrevocable, nonexclusive right to use the text of the entry submission in any editorial, advertising, publicity, and promotional context, in any manner at any time or place, in any and all media, whether now know or hereafter developed, throughout the world in perpetuity. MV shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate or alter any information submitted as part of an Entry for any purpose which Sponsors deem necessary or desirable, and each Entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have in the entry submission by him or her.
JUDGING/SELECTION OF WINNER: The Winning Entry shall be selected from all eligible entries will be selected by members of Fast Company’s staff. The eligible entries will be judged on the following criteria: 1) how the business facts informed the business (50%), and 2) creativity (50%).
Winning Entrant will be notified via email on or about TK. Winner will be required to sign and return a release of liability, declaration of eligibility, and, where lawful, a publicity consent, all within 10 days of acknowledged notification. By accepting and/or using prize, individual winner agrees to the use of his/her name, voice and/or likeness as well as the winning company’s name and information about it, for the purpose of advertising, trade, or promotion without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to respond or claim a prize, or fails to timely return the completed and executed release, declaration and consent as required, prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected. In the event of a dispute regarding who submitted an online entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account.
PRIZE: The Winner’s Entry will be developed into a Data Visualization that will be published, with attribution, on FastCompany.com. In addition, the Winner will receive the following package of Dell equipment: One (1) Dell Latitude E5520 featuring 2nd Generation Intel® Core™ Processors (15.6”); One (1) Dell Venue Smartphone (No Contract); One (1) Dell Streak 7 Tablet (WiFi Only); and One (1) Dell 1135n Multifunction Laser Printer. Approximate Retail Value of the Prize is $1,688.
GENERAL: Neither MV nor Dell, their respective parent, subsidiary, or affiliate companies, nor their respective promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or that do not comply with these instructions; (ii) entries, prize claims, or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged, or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind; (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties; or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any award or resulting from the acceptance of any award. Sponsors in their sole discretion reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or otherwise disregarding these instructions. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate, or modify the Contest if it cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered are void.
Winner shall be responsible for all federal, state and local taxes. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 Income Tax Form in the amount of the Approximate Retail Value of the Prize.
E-MAIL CHANGE OF ADDRESS POLICY: It is the sole responsibility of the Entrant to notify MV in writing if the Entrant changes his/her e-mail address. To do so, send notice of new e-mail address to: fastcomag@gmail.com
RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES: The Contest is governed by the laws of the State of New York, with venue and jurisdiction in New York, NY, and all claims must be resolved in the federal or state courts located in New York, NY.
WINNER’S INFORMATION: To receive information about the winner or a copy of the Official Rules, send an email on or before December 31, 2011 to fastcomag@gmail.com