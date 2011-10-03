How To Stave Off A Crash In Biotechnology

At three years and counting, America’s economic crisis continues to make life miserable for small businesses, especially in biotechnology. Venture capital funds are retreating from biotechnology investments, and the IPO window is closed to most biotech companies. Those businesses that do manage to go public are getting, on average, 30% less than their asking price, according to the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO).

The three-year chill has already taken a bitter toll. Since 2008, BIO estimates the number of public biotech companies in the U.S. has dropped by 25%. Last year, 29 U.S. biopharmaceutical companies were liquidated, according to Biotechgate, a database run by Venture Valuation in Zurich. Another 30 folded in the first 9 months of 2011. Some of these companies failed because the drugs they developed simply weren’t effective, or lacked an acceptable risk/benefit profile. But many other companies ran out of money because investors they counted on to keep them afloat lost their appetite for risk. (Ernst & Young spotlighted the problem in a paper titled “Beyond borders–global biotechnology report 2011.”) Despite a rebound in aggregate funding for biotech last year, “funds are increasingly concentrated in fewer companies, driving many firms to restructure, partner earlier or cease operations altogether,” according to E&Y.

An unchecked collapse in biotechnology would be a disaster for the U.S. A meltdown would halt development of life-saving medicines, derail promising science, wipe out high-paying jobs, and weaken one of the pillars of America’s high-tech future. The current crisis comes at a critical juncture for biotech. The industry has long been the innovation engine for large pharmaceutical companies. The big players cut deals with biotechs because the smaller companies possess unique technology, or they have promising drugs in the development pipeline and are willing to take on the initial risks.

Despite all their troubles, biotechs are still delivering what the big companies need: innovative treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic ailments associated with aging and a host of rare illnesses. At present, there are nearly 900 cancer medicines in clinical trials or under Food & Drug Administration (FDA) review in the U.S., according to PhRMA, the drug industry trade organization. Most of these come out of biotech. Many will eventually fail, but suppose 10% were to win approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). That would be 90 new treatments for patients in desperate need. Until clinical trials are completed, which can take several years, nobody can tell which drugs will prove effective–which is exactly why we need as many shots on goal as possible. It doesn’t take a wholesale collapse of the sector to harm U.S. health care. The extinction of hundreds of small companies today will cause irreparable damage down the road.

How dire are the economics of biotech? Consider venture capital, a traditional source of financing for this industry. In 2007, U.S. biotech companies raised a total of $5.2 billion in VC funding. With the financial crisis, funding sank to $3.7 billion last year, according to BIO. Spending and deal volume picked up this past spring, according to a report released by the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) and PricewaterhouseCoopers in July. However, many in the industry say the uptick may not be sustainable. “The venture capital industry has been investing significantly more dollars into companies than it has been raising from institutional investors,” NVCA President Mark Heesen wrote in a summary to the July report. And, to the extent that VCs are still funding biotech, they are gravitating more and more to later stage companies and eschewing earlier stage companies where the risks are greater, but on whch the future of the industry relies.

Established biotech companies can still tap the equity markets. But there, the constant volatility has made investors more conservative. As one J.P. Morgan biotech analyst put it in an August review: “We have a bias toward the less volatile large caps”–or, as he explained: “boring is good.”