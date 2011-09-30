Apple Rumor Patrol: Two iPhones, Or Not Two iPhones, That Is The Question

It’s just four days until Apple’s “let’s talk iPhone” press event, and we still don’t know if we’ll be seeing one new iPhone or two–and no idea if they’re called 4S, 5, or just 4 and 4S. There’s a good reason for this, namely Apple’s strict code of silence, which must’ve been dialed up a notch or two since the inafmous Gizmodogate affair before the release of the iPhone 4 last year. There is, as you might imagine, a lot of discussion about this online, ranging from pure speculation to genuine hardware clues, so we’ve dug through the dross to find some diamonds for you.

The Invite Logo

Some of the silliest speculation this week, leading to headlines like this one, “Talk of two new iPhones continues to cool off,” centered on the graphic that Apple used as an invitation to the members of the press it selected to come to its Cupertino headquarters next Tuesday. The time and date, 10 a.m. PT on October 4th, were evident clues, but excitement about the Maps logo was off-target: Getting freaked that Apple’s campus at Infinite Loop in Cupertino, which you have to get to via Route 280, is shown is irrelevant–because that’s simply the icon Apple’s always had.

And then there’s the fact Apple used the phone image with a “1 missed call” flag in the corner, which has some thinkers suggesting we’ll only be seeing a single new unit revealed next week, coupled with the use of the phrase “iPhone” in the singular. Let’s debunk this: Apple refers to its devices like this nowadays, to support the branding notion–it’s “iPod” and “iPad” and “iPhone” when mentioned singly or in groups. And why would Apple go to the bother of telling pundits we’re only going to see a single phone? In our mind, two iPhones are still a distinct possibility.

AT&T’s Cases

This may be the most concrete evidence yet that the new flagship device really is the iPhone 5 and that it has that radical new metal-chassic teardrop design we’ve heard about: Silicone cases that match this profile have already shown up in AT&T stores, and numerous other “iPhone 5” cases are showing in the store’s inventory computers.