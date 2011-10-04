Don’t Let Your Expertise Kill Your Products

My son Ben turned 16 in July, and a few days later

passed his driving learner’s permit test. To me, the summer of 2011 will always be remembered as the summer I

taught Ben how to drive. We started off

in the parking lot of his former elementary school. (The irony of teaching him at the place

where just 11 years ago we dropped him off at kindergarten was not lost on me.)

Ben was soon bored with the parking lot. We advanced to little traveled local

roads. Moving from a parking lot to a

road with multiple distractions was a big jump.



As I tried to explain to him how to make right and left

turns, I realized just how automatic driving had become for me. My instructions (slow down going into a

turn, turn the wheel and then accelerate) made perfect sense to me as an

experienced driver. However, to a new driver the instructions were

useless. His mind was flooded with

questions.

How much do you slow down?

When do you start the turn?

When do you start the turn?

How much do you turn the wheel?

How fast do you turn?

Answering them required me to become aware of things I

haven’t thought about in years. I needed

to think like a beginning driver. Later that evening, I went out driving on my

own and broke the entire process of making a right turn into simple steps that

were easy to explain to a beginning driver.

Research has

determined “when people are first learning a skill such as driving a car, they

engage the higher conscious areas of the brain such as the cerebral

cortex. But with practice [as well as

knowledge and experience], the skill becomes automated and moves to more

primitive areas like the cerebellum. Thus experienced drivers can maneuver a car with far less active attention.”

This is a good thing for humans since it enables us to do

routine things easily while freeing up the higher levels of our brains to take

on new and challenging tasks.