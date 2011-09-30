Verizon Sues FCC (Again), Spotify Offers Private Listening, Guardian Invaded By Protestors, IBM Worth More Than Microsoft

Verizon Sues FCC (Again) To Block Net Neutrality Rules. On Friday, as Kim Hart reported for Politico.com, Verizon filed an order with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to stop Net Neutrality rules proposed by the FCC to “preserve the open internet.” The rules would force internet service providers, including fixed broadband and mobile, not to block consumers from accessing lawful content, apps, devices and services. If enforced, these rules would mean Verizon or AT&T, for example, could not block the use of Google Voice or Skype on their networks. —LK
Spotify Adds Private Listening Option. The music-streaming service announced that members who do not want their listening habits shared with the whole world through Facebook can now enable a private listening mode. Those of us who still want to broadcast our love for Modest Mouse or The Lord of the Rings soundtracks will not be forced to keep quiet. –KO
–Updated 10:55 a.m. EST
Twitter Breaks News Of Guardian Invasion. As revealed by several Twitter status updates, it appears Kurdish demonstrators have broken into and occupied the offices of the Guardian newspaper in London to protest the treatment of Kurdish people in the Middle East. The Guardian “has ground to a halt” according to one tweet, while another implies the situation is calm. –KE
–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST
Samsung Offers Apple Patent Deal. Samsung lawyers in Australia have taken steps towards settling their cross-continental tablet dispute with Apple, by offering their Apple counterparts a deal. The details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it could allow Samsung to launch and sell their Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia, the Washington Post reports. —NS
–Updated 9:20 a.m. EST
Amazon To Buy HP Palm, WebOS? HP may sell their ex-Palm division and webOS to Amazon, VentureBeat has heard–following the recent HP announcement it was quitting the mobile business. Word is, the redundant webOS developer could find a home with Amazon, which recently joined the tablet race with its newly launched tablet, the Kindle Fire. —NS
IBM Ousts Microsoft As Second Most Valuable Company. For the first time since 1996, IBM shares have carried the company past Microsoft, in top tech company rankings. According the Bloomberg, the company’s market value rose to $214 billion as Microsoft’s dropped to $213.2 billion, giving IBM the lead by a shade. Apple continues to maintain a strong lead as the world’s most valuable company, with a market value of $362.1 billion. —NS
Twitter Reflects The World’s Mood. Half a billion Twitter
messages fed a study that showed that the Internet, and Twitter in
particular, is a rich resource for social scientists studying human
behavior. Researchers put a half billion tweets through a word analytics
program, and looked for mood-associated phrases, pegged to time of day
and location. They found that people woke up cheerful but turned
grumpier as the day wore on in the fall, though the opposite was true
for the spring. —NS
MobileMe Outage As iCloud Prepares For Rollout. Email and web app services on Apple’s mobile cloud service, MobileMe, were inaccessible for many users for some hours on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Update: The Service was restored early Friday afternoon. MacRumors reported that 75% of users were shut out of their MobileMe mail service. They should get used to it, though: Apple plans to shut down its MobileMe service by the end of June 2012. —NS
Updated 6:00 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user martinsnygg1]
