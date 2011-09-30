Verizon Sues FCC (Again), Spotify Offers Private Listening, Guardian Invaded By Protestors, IBM Worth More Than Microsoft

Verizon Sues FCC (Again) To Block Net Neutrality Rules. On Friday, as Kim Hart reported for Politico.com, Verizon filed an order with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to stop Net Neutrality rules proposed by the FCC to “preserve the open internet.” The rules would force internet service providers, including fixed broadband and mobile, not to block consumers from accessing lawful content, apps, devices and services. If enforced, these rules would mean Verizon or AT&T, for example, could not block the use of Google Voice or Skype on their networks. —LK

Spotify Adds Private Listening Option. The music-streaming service announced that members who do not want their listening habits shared with the whole world through Facebook can now enable a private listening mode. Those of us who still want to broadcast our love for Modest Mouse or The Lord of the Rings soundtracks will not be forced to keep quiet. –KO

–Updated 10:55 a.m. EST

Twitter Breaks News Of Guardian Invasion. As revealed by several Twitter status updates, it appears Kurdish demonstrators have broken into and occupied the offices of the Guardian newspaper in London to protest the treatment of Kurdish people in the Middle East. The Guardian “has ground to a halt” according to one tweet, while another implies the situation is calm. –KE

–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST

Samsung Offers Apple Patent Deal. Samsung lawyers in Australia have taken steps towards settling their cross-continental tablet dispute with Apple, by offering their Apple counterparts a deal. The details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it could allow Samsung to launch and sell their Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia, the Washington Post reports. —NS

–Updated 9:20 a.m. EST