Betabrand’s Building A Business On Balderdash And Memes

How many memes of dudes mugging for the camera clad in star-spangled trousers does it take to net $2 million in sales? Chris Lindland isn’t sure, but as founder of the online men’s clothier Betabrand.com, he’s determined to figure it out, one forwarded user-submitted photo at a time. Sales are expected to top $2 million this year.

For the past year Lindland (who has no background in apparel, retail, or fashion design) has been cultivating a growing cadre of devoted customers to an e-commerce business that started with just one pair of pants. But they’re not your dad’s no-iron Dockers–Cordarounds are designed to have the corduroy fabric run horizontally.

Lindland didn’t stop there. He and an old college buddy, Anthony Jaffe, peddled the pants with comedic copy including a (pseudo-scientific) promise of unparalleled ventilation. “Unlike vertical corduroy, which produces friction that can heat your crotch to uncomfortable, even dangerous levels, Cordarounds’ horizontal wales mesh evenly, lowering the average wearer’s crotch heat index (CHI) by up to 22%.”

Sweaty balls (heyo, Alec Baldwin!) notwithstanding, guys started buying. Lindland’s no stranger to comedic writing–he once sold a cartoon series to Spike TV. He also recognized the need to continue dishing drollery to keep the customers clicking. In a playful spirit of one-upmanship, Lindland tells Fast Company, the two friends push out an e-newsletter that’s “99 percent fiction and 1 percent fashion,” two times a week.

Lindland says once sites such as Daily Candy debuted, fashion–like food, wine, and sports–was released from clutches of industry elites. “If you look at fashion and fashion marketing through the lens of the Internet, you end up taking a different approach,” he says. The idea is to turn fashion forward into “fashion forwarded.”

Betabrand’s tongue-in-cheek copy for items such as Disco Hoodies (made with doubloons salvaged from a sunken Spanish galleon!) or Glutton Pants (sporting a trio of buttons appropriately labeled Piglet, Sow, and Boar to accommodate waistline expansion during feeding time) fed enthusiasts’ furor to discover fun new products. “We are an imminently bloggable brand,” Lindland says. “We really think hard about each product for the sake of getting bloggers to write about us because we don’t have Ralph Lauren’s marketing budget.”