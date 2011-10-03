Text Message Marketing Can Take Your Personal Brand To The Next Level

Building the brand of ‘you’ online is something of an art. Maintaining the niche you carved out for yourself takes dedication and focus as you continue to grow within your respected discipline. And of course, you want to develop and maintain a congruent brand in your offline world as much as your online world.

This includes things such as ensuring that your social profiles online are congruent with your offline material. It also can involve your business cards and even the clothes you wear, making sure they represent and portray you in a way that you want to be viewed.

But once you have your branding organized and you are out marketing from different media outlets, stages and platforms, how do you maintain the relationships of all of the people that you’ve met in your quest to build your brand?

Personalized SMS Text Message Marketing

If this is your first time hearing about using SMS marketing to build your brand, then you will be pleasantly surprised to hear about the ways you can further engage with your audience.

According to Frost and Sullivan, the open rate for SMS messages is as high as 97%, considerably higher than through email marketing.