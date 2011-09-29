With DreamWorks Deal, Netflix Makes The Haters Reconsider

Reed Hastings knows where you keep your DVDs. They are sitting in a drawer in your media room–right next to the 8-tracks. Reed Hastings also knows that for every bygone relic of our technological past, there is a shuttered company that once dominated the market for it. From Blockbuster to Borders to Tower Records, the annals of corporate history are littered with the skeletons of businesses that saw change coming, but failed to capitalize on the next big thing.

Hastings is reading the tea leaves, and he’s not about to let Netflix go down that same path to irrelevance. Are customers and investors up in arms over the company’s decision to split its DVD and streaming services into two stand alone entities and the prices increases that are making it possible? For now, they are. But those 600,000 customers who cancelled subscriptions (still only about 2 percent of Netflix’s current customer base) and those reactionary investors driving a 50 percent loss in market capitalization are doing precisely what Hastings is not. While they take the short view, Hastings is thinking long-term. He’s not focused on the next quarter; he’s focused on the next quarter century.

Hastings is willing to deal with a little short-term pain for the lasting returns reaped when businesses not only embrace change, but drive it. Video streaming is the future. DVDs are the past. As the “now generation” comes of age in every corner of the globe, Netflix will seek to do the same. Along the way, it will likely introduce older generations to home entertainment options they would have been reluctant to try were they not housed under the familiar Netflix brand.

This week’s unveiling of content deals with DreamWorks, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet, among others, are laying the foundation for Netflix to fundamentally alter the movie and TV streaming business in the same way it revolutionized DVD rentals. Within a few years, Netflix plans to be able to provide access to a nearly limitless content library with new levels of speed and convenience that should give cable TV a run for its money. (And by the way, apart from bundling channels and pricing itself at 10 times the cost of Netflix, how is cable evolving to stay relevant?) Also, a sole focus on streaming content means the company can grow beyond the confines of the U.S. market and develop a truly global reach.

If Apple did it for music, why can’t Netflix do it for movies?

At the same time, those older U.S. consumers who may still just be learning to program their DVD players will be provided the same industry-leading service they’ve grown accustomed to via spinoff Quickster–and with a number of enhancements that Hastings has promised in short order. It may only be a five or ten year business model, but it provides a profit stream to a buggy whip platform.