How Your Business Can Better Promote Itself–And Avoid Pitfalls–On The New Facebook

Facebook made a dramatic shift recently, announcing the rollout of a whole host of new features that mark its pivot from a site where college students went primarily to share private communications among friends and family to a network of 800 million+ people, whose default philosophy is “you will want to share everything.” This arc toward greater public sharing has always been Mark Zuckerberg’s philosophy, and it is also Google chairman Eric Schmidt’s.

For businesses, Facebook especially just got exponentially more complicated, because there are now issues around your brand’s visibility in the new timelines, as well as around the training you MUST offer your employees, who are all on Facebook in their personal lives.

Traditionally, if you were a business, no matter how public you wanted to seem, there were things you just couldn’t share. And only you, the leader of the business, knew what those were. They may be competitive secrets, working conditions, or perhaps revenue numbers. Traditionally, too, only certain employees spoke for the company or the brand. And they probably weren’t in your brand’s marketing channels in their off hours.

But now every employee who is also on Facebook has the potential to speak, even if inadvertently. And there have already been court cases about whether employees can be terminated for talking about their companies on their own time. (They can’t.)

Therefore, as a business you have no choice but to get out ahead of this movement, giving your employees good information that will keep them from saying something that will damage your brand. Before entering the arena of public sharing, most companies must dramatically increase the amount of internal sharing they do.

And that requires an investment in training all the employees, not just the communications people. Or in re-training them, and first re-training yourself in the new standards. I rarely advise that a small business hire a consultant (the big brands already have them), but this private to public shift probably demands some good outside help and thought leadership on where you should go with your communications policies.

At the very least, you need to provide your employees a library of books by the best thinkers in the nascent field of “social business,” which is what both Facebook and Google have brought us. Social business involves more training than most companies provide for employees, but this training will be worth it. At the very least, give everybody a copy of The Now Revolution, Public Parts, and The End of Business as Usual.