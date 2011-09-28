EdSurge: The New Lexicon Of Edtech

No revolution can take place unless the upstarts speak the same dialect. Even though education has existed for eons, edtech is just getting started. To help juice the insurgency, EdSurge is working on a handy-dandy guide to edtech phraseology. (And here’s the first word: “edtech”: the fusion of education-technology. But please: leave out the hyphen!

We’re not just making this stuff up: Karen Cator, director of the office of educational technology, has helped lay out some terminology. Also important has been work by the Innosight Institute, a non-profit co-founded by Michael B. Horn and Jason Hwang, who worked with Harvard University’s Clayton Christensen to write one of the manifestos of the edtech movement, Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change The Way The World Learns. More recently, Heather Clayton Staker of the Innosight Institute penned a paper on the “Rise of K-12 Blended Learning,” with some definitions.

Consider this the Berlitz-like lexicon for the coming disruptions in education. These terms frequently modify “learning” or “school.” Say what you mean–and mean what you say:

Blended: When a student learns partly at a supervised

brick-and-mortar location away from home and partly through online

delivered content, with some student control over the time, place, path,

and/or pace.

Here are subcategories of

“blended learning.” Heather Staker

offers more detail here.

Face-to-Face Driver: the teacher is in charge and directs students to do some online learning to supplement what they’re

learning in class.