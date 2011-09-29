The Doctor Is Very In: Dr. James Truchard’s Quest For Endless Innovation

What do robotics, portable airborne wind energy systems that save lives in disaster areas, intelligent infrastructure with smart grids, and early detection systems that identify America’s crumbling bridges and roads have in common? Dr. James Truchard, that’s what. Dr. T, as he’s known in the industry, is the CEO of National Instruments (NI), the $900 million company that produces software and hardware test and measurement equipment that brings almost every technology you know about (and some you don’t yet) to market faster, cheaper, and better.

Dr. T cofounded the technology giant out of his garage more than 35 years with a $10,000 loan. From there he helmed the development of one of the company’s crowning achievements, LabVIEW. The programming environment is currently used by millions of engineers and scientists to develop measurement, test, and control systems using graphic icons and wires that resemble a flowchart. But it’s intuitive enough for a kid to use it, says Dr. T.

NI joined with The Lego Group in 1998 to collaborate on the programming software for the original Lego Mindstorms product. This collaboration has allowed an estimated 200,000 students to get hands-on robotics software experience with same technology used by professional engineers.

Though LabVIEW just celebrated its 25th birthday, Dr. T’s innovations aren’t facing a quarter-life crisis. In fact he tells Fast Company, they are all part of his vision and the company’s 100-year plan.

The way Dr. T. sees it, NI is growing the old-fashioned way: organically. “We try to create a work environment that is fun for employees and really work hard at that long-term stability.” It is vision-based planning that Dr. T says began during the bootstrapping years with NI’s first simple products.

The basic concept is that a good work environment creates a quality framework to foster innovation. So far, that thinking has allowed the company to be profitable for 32 years. As the economy took a nosedive, Dr. T continued to support the idea of investing in staff and research. No one was laid off and the company spends about $200 million a year in R&D.