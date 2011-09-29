Facebook Won’t Like This Apple-Twitter Union

According to Twitter’s VP of Engineering, the social site has seen more growth over the last nine months than in the previous five years, and that’s nothing to the explosion in use that Twitter’s expecting to see when Apple weaves it deeply into the software of the iPhone with the upcoming iOS5 update. And this source should know because he’s had to tweak Twitter’s infrastructure to cope with the flood. The news comes just as Facebook is maneuvering its public image in the press toward a future as a “mobile” platform, and shortly after efforts to attract users with Facebook phones.

Did Zuckerberg’s spine just shiver?

The current speculation is that Apple’s iOS5 and iPhone 5 will arrive in a couple of weeks, and that iOS5 will be suitable for most earlier iDevices. If backwards compatibility is there as expected, the iOS5 install base could include roughly 60 million units already in use (not including some older ones like the 3G iPhone). With the iPad, iPhone 5 (and 4S?), and iPod Touch likely to be popular holiday gifts, and an updated iPad 3 edition due in early 2012, to boot, Apple’s iOS device install base could easily top 100 million by March next year.

Wound throughout the core functions of all of these machines sporting Apple’s iOS 5 will be Twitter. Not Facebook, or Google+. As far as we can tell from Twitter’s assertion that the integration will let you “Tweet anywhere,” hints from Apple itself and from leaks showing the functionality from within Apple and Twitter’s developer circle, Twitter is included in many of the upgrades and new features iOS5 will bring to the iPhone, and will include just a single effort to set your device up to sign in to Twitter automatically. This means the threshold to access Twitter in order to share a status update, a video clip (from the iPhone 5’s allegedly impressive camera) or a relevant web link will be very low–as simple as dabbing at the touchscreen a few times from within whichever app you’re using. The camera app is a great example of this, because sharing a new snap on Twitter is as easy as pushing the “tweet” button and adding a caption. But we also know tweeting is just as slickly integrated into Safari, for link sharing, and Maps for sharing your location data.

Using Twitter via iOS is going to be faster than using Facebook, then, because you’ll need to seek out Facebook, tap into the app, then enter in your status update…requiring a slightly longer and more deliberate interaction.

While Facebook does have some integration with iOS, and individual third-party apps have also embraced Facebook for sharing information, the fact that Twitter is integrated into Apple’s code can’t be overstated in importance. Michael Abbot, Twitter’s engineer quoted above speaking at GigaOm’s Mobilize 2011 summit, expects that developers will rush to embrace Twitter because all the necessary hooks are going to be available directly inside Apple’s code–making it easier and perhaps less troublesome to incorporate Twitter’s functions.