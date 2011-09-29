Why Your People Don’t Trust You, And How To Fix It

I am writing this from a resort in the Mayan Riviera, the Caribbean Ocean crashing to my left, a cool breeze washing away the traces of a hot Mexican sun. It’s Monday. The day when last week’s tourists are replaced with this week’s, and as the day floats on, I see them coming in, pale skin, dropping their bags, filling the beach chairs, taking in the ocean air.

How strange it must be for the people who work here, I think, to learn a new set of names every week. But then it occurs to me: this is not unlike most other jobs. Your boss arrives. You learn his name and adapt your routine. But within three years he is done, whether because he did a good job and moved on or performed poorly and…moved on.

Don’t we all seem to live in a revolving world? How can you manage, how can you create consistency, when the people you work with come and go so frequently?

Linda Stewart, president and CEO of Interaction Associates, thinks the problem is even worse: “The average manager stays less than a year,” she says.

This creates a huge problem for anyone seeking to lead, to drive change, to make things happen. If your managers keep leaving, how can you keep up momentum without having to restart every 12 months?

Interaction Associates has an interesting solution. This consulting firm specializes in driving “business success by developing collaborative work cultures and leadership at all levels.” They believe that in today’s rapidly turning environment it is no longer enough to build employee engagement; one needs to build involvement. You need employees who not only believe in their leader, but who are actively involved in achieving your company’s vision.