Work Smart: Overcoming “Reactionary Workflow” To Make Your Vision A Reality

There’s a difference between simply working and pushing forward the bold ideas and large projects that you want to execute. No matter how great the idea is, there are obstacles you’ll have to overcome in order to make the vision a reality. And one of the greatest obstacles is “reactionary workflow”–that constant influx of messages, to-do items, and interruptions that are part of every day. I’ll show you a few ways to become proactive instead of reactive and keep your long term goals alive.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

