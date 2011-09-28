Amazon Reveals Kindle Fire, Google Motorola Deal Under DOJ Scrutiny, Goldman Sachs Hacked

Amazon’s Android Tablet Revealed. Moments before an official press event, Amazon executives revealed details about the company’s long-expected tablet PC: It’s called Kindle Fire, as rumored, and is a 7-inch color LCD machine that lacks 3G, a camera, and a microphone, but comes with Wi-Fi like its older Kindle e-reader cousins. As expected, the reduced specs let the device significantly undercut Apple’s iPad entry price of $500 with a $199 tag. A 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime is included.–KE

Google Motorola Deal Under DOJ Scrutiny. The U.S. Department of Justice, as expected, revealed on Wednesday that it would take a closer look at Google’s proposal to acquire Motorola for $12.5 billion. As the Associated Press pointed out, Google has won approval for all of its acquisitions to date, despite government scrutiny. Last week, a Senate committee, led by Sen. Al Franken, grilled Google over its search business and apparent monopolistic behavior. —LK

Goldman Sachs Hacked By @CabinCr3w. Hackers affiliated with the online and New York-based Occupy Wall Street (or #OccupyWallSt) protest breached Goldman Sachs systems, publishing the personal information of several Goldman Sachs employees including CEO Lloyd Blankfein, today. Eighty Occupy Wall Street protestors have been arrested in New York so far. According to a report by Marina Landis for CNNMoneyTech, @CabinCr3w also published the personal information of a male officer who was captured on video pepper-spraying female activists behind a police barricade. —LK

–Updated 7:30 p.m. EST

Intel, Samsung Bet On Tizen Over Meego. MeeGo, formed in 2010 when Intel’s Moblin OS merged with Nokia’s Maemo, will soon experience a merger of its own. Limo and Linux are combining MeeGo with Limo to create Tizen–a new, open-source competitor against Android. Tizen will launch in 2012, will run on tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and more, and will be HTML5 and web-friendly. —NS

–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST